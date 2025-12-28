Left Menu

Sanya Malhotra Joins Sunidhi Chauhan's Electrifying Delhi Concert

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra surprised fans by joining singer Sunidhi Chauhan onstage at her Delhi concert, where they danced to their hit song 'Aankh.' The concert was part of Chauhan's 'I Am Home India Tour,' which aims to connect her more closely with her audience across India.

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra made a surprise appearance at a Delhi concert alongside legendary singer Sunidhi Chauhan, thrilling fans with an energetic rendition of their hit song 'Aankh.'

The performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was part of Chauhan's expansive 'I Am Home India Tour,' aimed at strengthening her bond with audiences nationwide.

According to Alaap Gosher, CEO and co-founder of TM Ventures, the tour meticulously curates every detail to capture Chauhan's artistic journey, promising fans an unforgettable experience throughout the various cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

