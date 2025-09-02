Left Menu

Venus and Leylah's Unlikely Doubles Triumph Influenced by Serena's Distant Coaching

Serena Williams remotely coaches her sister Venus and Leylah Fernandez as they reach the U.S. Open doubles quarter-finals. Wildcard pair Venus and Fernandez defeated 12th seeds, marking Venus's first major doubles quarter-final since 2016. Amid nostalgia and support from the crowd, including celebrities, the pair continues their inspiring run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 06:28 IST
Venus and Leylah's Unlikely Doubles Triumph Influenced by Serena's Distant Coaching
Serena Williams

Serena Williams, though not on the court, maintains a profound influence over the U.S. Open as her sister Venus Williams, alongside Leylah Fernandez, progresses to the doubles quarter-finals. The duo secured a compelling 6-3 6-4 victory over 12th seeds Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai, marking a significant milestone for Venus who last reached a major doubles quarter-final in 2016.

Their triumph was not only a testament to their prowess but also to Serena's remote coaching. Venus humorously recounted how her younger sister provided a crucial pep talk and emotional support from afar, even involving her children in cheering for the team. 'We just need her in the box,' Venus declared on the court as the crowd at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, including notable personalities like Anna Wintour and Rami Malek, electrified the atmosphere.

Fernandez, expressing her gratitude and enjoyment, mentioned they might even convince Serena to practice with them if she attends. Their campaign now faces the challenge of top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend, amid an inspiring backdrop of familial support and a passionate New York audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Veteran Democrat Jerry Nadler to Retire: A New Era for New York Politics

Veteran Democrat Jerry Nadler to Retire: A New Era for New York Politics

 Global
2
Mitchell Starc Steps Down from T20s to Focus on Test and ODI Cricket

Mitchell Starc Steps Down from T20s to Focus on Test and ODI Cricket

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un's Historic Trip: A Showcase of Power in Beijing

Kim Jong Un's Historic Trip: A Showcase of Power in Beijing

 South Korea
4
Belgium's Bold Move: Recognizing Palestine at the UN

Belgium's Bold Move: Recognizing Palestine at the UN

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025