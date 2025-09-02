Venus and Leylah's Unlikely Doubles Triumph Influenced by Serena's Distant Coaching
Serena Williams remotely coaches her sister Venus and Leylah Fernandez as they reach the U.S. Open doubles quarter-finals. Wildcard pair Venus and Fernandez defeated 12th seeds, marking Venus's first major doubles quarter-final since 2016. Amid nostalgia and support from the crowd, including celebrities, the pair continues their inspiring run.
Serena Williams, though not on the court, maintains a profound influence over the U.S. Open as her sister Venus Williams, alongside Leylah Fernandez, progresses to the doubles quarter-finals. The duo secured a compelling 6-3 6-4 victory over 12th seeds Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai, marking a significant milestone for Venus who last reached a major doubles quarter-final in 2016.
Their triumph was not only a testament to their prowess but also to Serena's remote coaching. Venus humorously recounted how her younger sister provided a crucial pep talk and emotional support from afar, even involving her children in cheering for the team. 'We just need her in the box,' Venus declared on the court as the crowd at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, including notable personalities like Anna Wintour and Rami Malek, electrified the atmosphere.
Fernandez, expressing her gratitude and enjoyment, mentioned they might even convince Serena to practice with them if she attends. Their campaign now faces the challenge of top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend, amid an inspiring backdrop of familial support and a passionate New York audience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
