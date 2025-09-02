Left Menu

Oscar-Winner Jon Batiste to Enchant India with Debut Performances

Oscar-winning musician and Grammy award-winner, Jon Batiste, is to make his debut in India with performances in Delhi and Mumbai on November 24 and 26. Batiste is excited to share his music in a country whose musical spirit has long inspired him. Ticket details are announced for Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:28 IST
Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste is set for a landmark debut performance in India, making appearances in both Delhi and Mumbai.

The acclaimed 38-year-old composer will grace the stage in Delhi on November 24, at the Plenary Hall of Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, followed by a concert in Mumbai on November 26, as per the press release.

Batiste has expressed his longstanding admiration for India's musical heritage, stating, "I'm beyond thrilled to finally perform in Mumbai and Delhi. This tour is about sharing joy, stories, and sounds that bring us together, and I can't wait to experience that magic." Tickets for the Delhi show will be on pre-sale starting Wednesday, with general sales commencing Friday. Details for the Mumbai show are yet to be announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

