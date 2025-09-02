Kim Jong Un's Daughter in Beijing: Leadership Implications

Recent reports from Yonhap News Agency suggest that Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, has included his daughter, Ju Ae, in an official visit to Beijing. This information was attributed to South Korea's intelligence agency.

Observers note this is not the first time Kim has publicly involved Ju Ae in significant events, having previously brought her to major military and public gatherings.

Such actions have led to widespread speculation regarding her potential succession to a leadership position in North Korea's regime, sparking interest and analysis from international experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)