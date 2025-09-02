Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Daughter in Beijing: Leadership Implications

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly took his daughter, Ju Ae, to Beijing, possibly indicating her future leadership role. The move follows her appearances at various military and public events, further fueling speculation about her political future.

Kim Jong Un's Daughter in Beijing: Leadership Implications
Recent reports from Yonhap News Agency suggest that Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, has included his daughter, Ju Ae, in an official visit to Beijing. This information was attributed to South Korea's intelligence agency.

Observers note this is not the first time Kim has publicly involved Ju Ae in significant events, having previously brought her to major military and public gatherings.

Such actions have led to widespread speculation regarding her potential succession to a leadership position in North Korea's regime, sparking interest and analysis from international experts.

