Chetan Bhagat's Triumphant Return to Romance: 12 Years: My Messed-Up Love Story

HarperCollins India introduces '12 Years: My Messed-Up Love Story' by Chetan Bhagat, showcasing his return to romance. The book features a humorous and heartfelt narrative, exploring the complexities of love via diverse characters, Saket and Payal. It's set for release on October 1, 2025.

Updated: 02-09-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:21 IST
Chetan Bhagat's Triumphant Return to Romance: 12 Years: My Messed-Up Love Story
HarperCollins India is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Chetan Bhagat's latest novel, '12 Years: My Messed-Up Love Story.' This new romantic tale marks Bhagat's return to the genre following his massive success with previous titles like '2 States' and 'Half Girlfriend.'

Set against a unique backdrop, the novel explores the unlikely romance between Saket, a struggling comedian, and Payal, an ambitious private equity rising star. With societal norms stacked against them, this story delves into deep questions about love and destiny, packaged with Bhagat's trademark wit and emotional depth.

As India's best-selling author, Bhagat's new work promises to entertain and captivate fans around the globe. HarperCollins expresses great excitement in bringing this reflective and humorous love saga to readers, reinforcing Bhagat's reputation in the literary world.

