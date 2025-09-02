Stars, Scandals, and Soundtracks: A Glimpse into the World of Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried, renowned for her role in the ABBA-infused 'Mamma Mia,' stars in a contrasting musical feature, 'The Testament of Ann Lee,' set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The film chronicles Ann Lee's journey from a child laborer in 1700s England to the leader of the Shakers in America.

Meanwhile, Helsinki saw dance fans donning red and racing through iconic city landmarks, celebrating Finnish DJ Darude's 'Sandstorm' 25 years post its international debut. This energetic tribute replicated scenes from the music video, featuring a mysterious woman eluding security.

U.S. director Jim Jarmusch expressed unease regarding monetization routes, particularly due to an association with a company linked to the Israeli military, while French actor Gerard Depardieu faces trial over accusations by actress Charlotte Arnould. The allegations maintain high media scrutiny.

