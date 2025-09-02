Left Menu

Praggnanandhaa Eyes FIDE Candidates 2026 Spot Amidst Strong Grand Swiss Competition

India's top Grandmaster, R Praggnanandhaa aims to secure his spot in the 2026 FIDE Candidates by performing well in the Grand Swiss tournament. The event features a strong lineup and offers lucrative prizes, with top placements leading to Candidates qualification. Meanwhile, other Indian chess stars are also strategically positioning themselves for success.

India's top-ranked Grandmaster, R Praggnanandhaa, is set to compete in the FIDE Grand Swiss tournament starting Wednesday, with the aim of securing a berth in the 2026 Candidates tournament. This prestigious competition offers substantial prize money, with top finishers earning a spot in the next Candidates event.

Praggnanandhaa has already established a commanding lead in the performance category for 2025, making his qualification likely unless unforeseen circumstances arise. While World Champion D Gukesh is also participating, Praggnanandhaa's position remains strong despite competitive challenges from other skilled Indian players.

Other notable Indian competitors include Vidit Gujrathi and rising stars like P Harikrishna, Nihal Sarin, and Pranav Venkatesh, who will be vying for top spots. In the women's section, players like D Harika and R Vaishali lead the Indian challenge, with recent World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh seeking success in the open section.

