Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Ties in Seychelles

The Indian Navy's First Training Squadron, comprising INS Tir, INS Shardul, and CGS Sarathi, has arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles. This marks their third visit to the country in 2025, underscoring the longstanding maritime collaboration between the two nations. A ceremonial welcome by the Seychelles Defence Force highlighted the strong ties.

According to a Navy spokesperson, the First Training Squadron is part of a long-term deployment in the southwest Indian Ocean Region. This engagement aligns with India's MAHASAGAR initiative, which aims for mutual security and growth across regions, emphasizing India's commitment to maritime partnership and regional security.

The squadron, led by senior officer Capt Tijo K Joseph, plans to engage in professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, and training interactions with the Seychelles Defence Force. Cultural exchanges, including yoga sessions and naval band performances, are also scheduled to enhance bilateral ties.