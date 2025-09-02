Left Menu

Gerard Depardieu's Legal Battle: A New Chapter

French film star Gerard Depardieu will face trial for allegedly raping actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018, marking another significant development in his ongoing legal issues. Arnould's accusations, which reignited after an initial dismissal, now proceed to court amid wider #MeToo conversations in the French film industry.

French cinema heavyweight Gerard Depardieu is set to face trial over allegations of raping actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018, a move that compounds his legal troubles after a past conviction for sexual assault. While Depardieu denies these latest accusations, the case continues to test his already beleaguered reputation.

The Paris prosecutor's office announced that Arnould's claims would move forward in court, following confirmation from an investigating judge. This revelation came after Arnould publicly shared the news on Instagram, expressing a mix of relief and disbelief at the case's advancement.

Despite decades of prominence in the film industry, Depardieu's career has been marred by a string of sexual assault allegations. Arnould, who has become an outspoken advocate within the #MeToo movement in France, remains vigorous in her call for truth and accountability in the industry.

