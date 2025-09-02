Bollywood Stars Flock to Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganesh Chaturthi Blessings

In the midst of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, prominent Bollywood figures are making a pilgrimage to Mumbai's pandals to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. The celebrity turnout was notable on Tuesday as actresses Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora made their way to the illustrious Lalbaugcha Raja, both radiating in traditional wear.

The Lalbaugcha Raja, a revered Ganesh idol known for its historical significance, is curated by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Putlabai Chawl. Earlier in the week, actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita were also seen paying their respects at the same location.

Additionally, 'Param Sundari' leads Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra visited Lalbaugcha Raja, reinforcing the importance of Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival venerating Lord Ganesha as a symbol of new beginnings and the remover of life's obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)