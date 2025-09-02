Left Menu

Bollywood celebrities are visiting Mumbai's famous pandals during Ganesh Chaturthi to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. Among the visitors to Lalbaugcha Raja were Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor with his wife Sunita, and 'Param Sundari' co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:23 IST
Bollywood Stars Flock to Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganesh Chaturthi Blessings
Lalbaugcha Raja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the midst of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, prominent Bollywood figures are making a pilgrimage to Mumbai's pandals to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. The celebrity turnout was notable on Tuesday as actresses Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora made their way to the illustrious Lalbaugcha Raja, both radiating in traditional wear.

The Lalbaugcha Raja, a revered Ganesh idol known for its historical significance, is curated by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Putlabai Chawl. Earlier in the week, actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita were also seen paying their respects at the same location.

Additionally, 'Param Sundari' leads Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra visited Lalbaugcha Raja, reinforcing the importance of Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival venerating Lord Ganesha as a symbol of new beginnings and the remover of life's obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

