Sonakshi Sinha Criticizes Unauthorized Use of Her Images

Actor Sonakshi Sinha criticized brands for using her images without permission. She noticed unauthorized use on brand websites and urged them to remove the images, stressing the importance of ethical practices. Fellow actor Tabu supported her stance, highlighting a common issue faced by artists.

Updated: 02-09-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:50 IST
In a direct appeal made on Tuesday, actor Sonakshi Sinha condemned several brands for the unauthorized use of her images on their official websites. These images were used without seeking her consent or providing the courtesy of a permission request.

Sonakshi, who frequently shops online, became aware that her likeness was being used by various brands, leading her to publicly question this unethical practice. She criticized the brands for exploiting her image rights without credit and demanded the removal of her pictures from their platforms.

Senior actor Tabu endorsed Sinha's message on Instagram, resonating with the sentiment by captioning it as shared thoughts. This incident underscores a broader issue faced by many artists regarding the unauthorized use of their personal imagery by brands.

