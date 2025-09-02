Left Menu

Jharkhand Government's Landmark Decisions: Honoring Legacy and Promoting Culture

The Jharkhand government made several significant decisions, including allocating a residence to Roopi Soren, wife of the late former Chief Minister Shibu Soren. The cabinet also approved art and culture initiatives, proposed infrastructure development, and outlined new organ transplant guidelines, reflecting a comprehensive governance approach.

Updated: 02-09-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:02 IST
Jharkhand Government's Landmark Decisions: Honoring Legacy and Promoting Culture
The Jharkhand government took decisive steps this week, highlighted by their decision to allocate the Morabadi residence of late former Chief Minister Shibu Soren to his wife, Roopi Soren. This move honors Shibu Soren's legacy, a key figure in Jharkhand's formation. At a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, 66 proposals were cleared.

The cabinet's approvals spanned several key areas. Notable among them included new guidelines for organ and tissue transplantation, ensuring clarity in medical procedures. Furthermore, retention of art and cultural heritage was emphasized with the establishment of Lalit Kala Academy and Jharkhand Sangeet Natak Academy.

Infrastructure development also received attention with a hefty budget for constructing Jharkhand Bhawan in Navi Mumbai and a project for dam rehabilitation with World Bank assistance. Additional initiatives ranged from supporting international migrant workers to legislations on displacement and rehabilitation, underlining Jharkhand's policy breadth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

