Left Menu

Unveiling Fresh Narratives: The 22nd National Book Fair in Lucknow

The National Book Fair in Lucknow begins on Thursday, offering a platform for emerging authors to connect with publishers. The event, held at Balrampur Garden, runs from September 4 to 14, featuring over 50 publishers and themed 'Vision 2047.' Entry is free and promotes inclusivity and accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:45 IST
Unveiling Fresh Narratives: The 22nd National Book Fair in Lucknow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Book Fair is set to open on Thursday at Balrampur Garden in Lucknow, aimed at linking aspiring writers with publishers to amplify new voices in Indian literature, according to organizers.

The 11-day event from September 4 to 14 will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, organizers confirmed. This 22nd edition focuses on supporting first-time authors by facilitating interactions with publishers and addressing the evolving book publishing landscape, including print-on-demand possibilities.

Drawing thousands annually, the fair features works from over 50 publishers, offering visitors a chance to purchase books across diverse genres and languages. Special precautions have been taken to ensure the venue remains accessible and enjoyable despite the ongoing regional rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI on the Hunt for New Sponsorship as Dream11 Bows Out

BCCI on the Hunt for New Sponsorship as Dream11 Bows Out

 Global
2
Punjab Flood Relief: Unwavering Medical Support Amid Crisis

Punjab Flood Relief: Unwavering Medical Support Amid Crisis

 India
3
OAS Officer Arrested in Rs 4 Crore Government Funds Misuse Case

OAS Officer Arrested in Rs 4 Crore Government Funds Misuse Case

 India
4
Judicial Ruling Challenges Trump's Military Deployment Strategy

Judicial Ruling Challenges Trump's Military Deployment Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025