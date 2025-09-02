Unveiling Fresh Narratives: The 22nd National Book Fair in Lucknow

The National Book Fair is set to open on Thursday at Balrampur Garden in Lucknow, aimed at linking aspiring writers with publishers to amplify new voices in Indian literature, according to organizers.

The 11-day event from September 4 to 14 will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, organizers confirmed. This 22nd edition focuses on supporting first-time authors by facilitating interactions with publishers and addressing the evolving book publishing landscape, including print-on-demand possibilities.

Drawing thousands annually, the fair features works from over 50 publishers, offering visitors a chance to purchase books across diverse genres and languages. Special precautions have been taken to ensure the venue remains accessible and enjoyable despite the ongoing regional rains.

