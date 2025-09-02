Left Menu

Sabarimala Debate: CPI(M) Stands with Devotees Amidst Ayyappa Sangamam Announcement

Kerala's ruling CPI(M) remains aligned with religious devotees as it considers the Sabarimala women entry issue closed. The Global Ayyappa Sangamam event, marking the Travancore Devaswom Board's 75th anniversary, aligns with devotees' interests. Criticism from political opponents is met with opposition from CPI(M), underlining their commitment to believers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:45 IST
On Tuesday, Kerala's ruling CPI(M) reaffirmed its support for religious devotees, declaring the controversial matter of women's entry into the Sabarimala temple a 'closed issue'.

State secretary M V Govindan stated that the upcoming Global Ayyappa Sangamam, organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the Kerala government on September 20 at Pampa, aligns with global devotees' interests.

CPI(M) emphasized its opposition to 'communalists' using religion to gain political power, stressing their alignment with true believers and distancing themselves from opponents' propaganda.

