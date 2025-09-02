Sabarimala Debate: CPI(M) Stands with Devotees Amidst Ayyappa Sangamam Announcement

On Tuesday, Kerala's ruling CPI(M) reaffirmed its support for religious devotees, declaring the controversial matter of women's entry into the Sabarimala temple a 'closed issue'.

State secretary M V Govindan stated that the upcoming Global Ayyappa Sangamam, organized by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the Kerala government on September 20 at Pampa, aligns with global devotees' interests.

CPI(M) emphasized its opposition to 'communalists' using religion to gain political power, stressing their alignment with true believers and distancing themselves from opponents' propaganda.