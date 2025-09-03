Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun: A New Romantic Chapter Amidst Taylor Swift Ties

Actress Sydney Sweeney is reportedly stepping into a new romantic chapter, dating notable music manager Scooter Braun, a figure who famously clashed with pop superstar Taylor Swift. As per Page Six, the 'Madame Web' star and Braun have been seen in each other's company 'casually dating,' following their initial meeting at a star-studded wedding.

Sources indicate the pair crossed paths during the opulent wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy, this June. Post-event, Braun has been said to be 'obsessed' with Sweeney, making moves to pursue her. 'It's still new,' an insider shared. Meanwhile, another source conveyed to People that Sweeney is taking things lightly, focusing on her career.

Both were among the high-profile guests at the Bezos-Sanchez nuptials, and their interactions soon spilled beyond the wedding. They were reportedly seen mingling with model Karlie Kloss at a local bar, fuelling relationship speculation. Should the reports hold true, this would mark Sweeney's first public relationship since the end of her engagement with longtime partner Jonathan Davino.

In a rare candid moment, Sweeney previously shared insights on her journey into singlehood, emphasizing personal growth and friendship. Braun's narrative, meanwhile, has been notably marked by his turbulent history with Taylor Swift, stemming from his acquisition of Big Machine Records, leading to a contentious battle over her musical catalogue.

Swift later voiced her frustrations publicly, accusing Braun of depriving her of the opportunity to own her life's work. This longstanding controversy ultimately concluded with Swift reclaiming her musical rights through acquisition. On the professional front, Sweeney is immersed in the production of the third season of 'Euphoria,' while maintaining her presence in Hollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)