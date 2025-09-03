Left Menu

Amish Tripathi's Literary Impact: Bridging Mythology and Modern Readers

Amish Tripathi's books have captivated readers by blending mythology with modern storytelling, encouraging fans like Rounak Shetty and Anarghya S R to explore their heritage with fresh perspectives. Tripathi's works, such as the Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra series, have redefined ancient tales, making them accessible and engaging for contemporary audiences.

Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:09 IST
Engrossed in the serene ambiance of a Bengaluru bookstore, data scientist Rounak Shetty finds himself caught in a whirlwind as bestselling author Amish Tripathi arrives for a book signing session. Shetty holds a cherished copy of 'Scion of Ikshvaku,' eager for an autograph and a chance to reveal a tattoo inspired by Tripathi's words.

Tripathi's storytelling skillfully intertwines myth with modern narratives, allowing readers to question and explore traditional beliefs. Anarghya S R, a quality engineer, finds inspiration in Tripathi's portrayal of caste through skill and education, setting new standards for understanding age-old systems.

For many readers like Janani and Shivangi, Tripathi's humanized characters, such as the accessible Shiva in the Shiva Trilogy, redefine the mythological landscape, nurturing a sense of connection and introspection. The resonance of his literary universe continues to bridge the gap between ancient stories and today's readers.



