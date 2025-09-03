Left Menu

Jeffrey Wright Faces Backlash Over Commissioner Gordon Role

Actor Jeffrey Wright condemns criticism of his casting as Commissioner Gordon in 'The Batman'. Critics opposed a Black actor in this role. Wright deemed it as racist. He emphasized that the evolution of films mirrors societal changes. Wright will reprise his role in the upcoming sequel.

Updated: 03-09-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:29 IST
Jeffrey Wright Faces Backlash Over Commissioner Gordon Role
Hollywood actor Jeffrey Wright has taken a firm stance against the backlash over his casting as Commissioner Gordon in the upcoming film 'The Batman'. Wright, addressing critics who opposed a Black actor playing this iconic role, labeled the criticism as 'the dumbest thing.'

The backlash emerged from segments on social media, with some arguing that a Black actor shouldn't portray a character traditionally depicted as white in the comics and previous films. Wright countered these views, calling them racist and ignorant, and highlighted the importance of reflecting societal evolution through cinema, challenging the notion of clinging to outdated cultural portrayals from 1939.

Despite the controversy, Wright is set to reprise his role as Commissioner Gordon in the eagerly awaited sequel, 'The Batman: Part II', directed by Matt Reeves. The film's script has been completed, and following several delays, it is set to premiere on October 1, 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

