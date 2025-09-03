Jeffrey Wright Faces Backlash Over Commissioner Gordon Role

Hollywood actor Jeffrey Wright has taken a firm stance against the backlash over his casting as Commissioner Gordon in the upcoming film 'The Batman'. Wright, addressing critics who opposed a Black actor playing this iconic role, labeled the criticism as 'the dumbest thing.'

The backlash emerged from segments on social media, with some arguing that a Black actor shouldn't portray a character traditionally depicted as white in the comics and previous films. Wright countered these views, calling them racist and ignorant, and highlighted the importance of reflecting societal evolution through cinema, challenging the notion of clinging to outdated cultural portrayals from 1939.

Despite the controversy, Wright is set to reprise his role as Commissioner Gordon in the eagerly awaited sequel, 'The Batman: Part II', directed by Matt Reeves. The film's script has been completed, and following several delays, it is set to premiere on October 1, 2027.

