Honoring Legacy: Monument to Potti Sriramulu in Andhra Pradesh

In a solemn ceremony, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation for a bronze statue and memorial park dedicated to freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu in Guntur district's Sakhamuru.

Potti Sriramulu, known for his Gandhian principles, became a martyr following a fast-unto-death that played a pivotal role in the creation of Andhra Pradesh in 1952. His legacy continues to inspire generations, as emphasized by Minister Lokesh during the event.

The upcoming memorial site will feature a meticulously designed bronze statue and a landscaped park. Assurances were made regarding the project's expedited construction timeline, aiming to preserve the site's cultural significance. The Minister reiterated the government's pledge to honor historical figures instrumental in shaping Andhra Pradesh's identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)