Historic Bronze Statue of Nilkanth Varni Unveiled in Johannesburg

A monumental bronze statue of Nilkanth Varni, an 18th-century yogi, was unveiled in Johannesburg at the BAPS temple complex, now recognized as the tallest such statue in South Africa.

The 42-feet statue, primarily cast in copper and brass and weighing approximately 20 tonnes, stands poised on a single leg—an engineering marvel according to local experts.

The unveiling ceremony was led by senior BAPS monk Swayamprakash Swami and attended by South African Deputy Minister of Finance Ashor Sarupen, showcasing both cultural significance and community unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)