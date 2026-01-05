Left Menu

Historic Bronze Statue of Nilkanth Varni Unveiled in Johannesburg

A 42-feet bronze statue of Nilkanth Varni, a historical yogi, was installed at the BAPS temple in Johannesburg, marking it as the tallest bronze statue in South Africa. This significant installation promotes values of discipline and service, enhancing the temple's role as a key community hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:46 IST

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A monumental bronze statue of Nilkanth Varni, an 18th-century yogi, was unveiled in Johannesburg at the BAPS temple complex, now recognized as the tallest such statue in South Africa.

The 42-feet statue, primarily cast in copper and brass and weighing approximately 20 tonnes, stands poised on a single leg—an engineering marvel according to local experts.

The unveiling ceremony was led by senior BAPS monk Swayamprakash Swami and attended by South African Deputy Minister of Finance Ashor Sarupen, showcasing both cultural significance and community unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

