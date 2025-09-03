Celebrating Bhupen Hazarika: Assam's Melodic Legend Resonates at Japan's World Expo

The ongoing World Expo in Japan witnessed a heartfelt tribute to Assam's iconic Bhupen Hazarika, as per an official statement. His immortal works were brought to life before a global audience, marking his birth centenary.

A special event was organized at the India Pavilion's multi-purpose hall, celebrating Hazarika's creative journey and contributions. The display brought his artistic legacy to the international forefront during this milestone year.

Cultural performers from Assam emphasized the themes and unique style of Hazarika's compositions, showcasing the state's natural allure and cultural exuberance while promoting universal humanism.

The program featured dance interpretations of his timeless songs like 'Mahabahu Brahmaputra', 'Moi Eti Zazabor', and 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe', drawing interest and participation from the audience in Japan and worldwide.

A Bharat Ratna awardee, Hazarika held a special connection with Japan, having visited several times to build warm relations. Highlights included a presentation detailing his musical journey, his societal contributions, and Assam's initiatives for celebrating the legendary artist's centenary.