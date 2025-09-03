The Urdu Academy Controversy: When Religion Clashes with Art

In West Bengal, a significant controversy has erupted following the decision of the Urdu Academy to postpone a long-awaited event featuring renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar. This decision was met with dismay by a segment of civil society, many identifying as Muslim, who called upon the state's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, to intervene.

The cancelation, which organizers claimed was due to unavoidable circumstances, appears to be linked to protests from certain Muslim religious organizations. These groups opposed Akhtar's participation citing his atheism. Critics argue that this decision undermines the belief that Urdu is a language for all and not the exclusive domain of any particular community.

Prominent individuals have urged the government to uphold freedom of expression, with further accusations that the academy's choice reveals a tendency to prioritize religious sensitivities over artistic dialogue. The debate raises broader questions on how religion intersects with cultural and literary spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)