Left Menu

The Urdu Academy Controversy: When Religion Clashes with Art

Civil society members protested the postponement of an event featuring Javed Akhtar by the West Bengal Urdu Academy. The event was reportedly canceled due to objections from some Muslim groups over Akhtar's atheism. The controversy highlights tensions between religious sentiments and freedom of expression in artistic endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:53 IST
The Urdu Academy Controversy: When Religion Clashes with Art
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, a significant controversy has erupted following the decision of the Urdu Academy to postpone a long-awaited event featuring renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar. This decision was met with dismay by a segment of civil society, many identifying as Muslim, who called upon the state's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, to intervene.

The cancelation, which organizers claimed was due to unavoidable circumstances, appears to be linked to protests from certain Muslim religious organizations. These groups opposed Akhtar's participation citing his atheism. Critics argue that this decision undermines the belief that Urdu is a language for all and not the exclusive domain of any particular community.

Prominent individuals have urged the government to uphold freedom of expression, with further accusations that the academy's choice reveals a tendency to prioritize religious sensitivities over artistic dialogue. The debate raises broader questions on how religion intersects with cultural and literary spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Urban Policy: Shaping the Future City

Kerala Urban Policy: Shaping the Future City

 India
2
Political Protest Sparks Harassment Allegation Against Samajwadi Women's Wing

Political Protest Sparks Harassment Allegation Against Samajwadi Women's Win...

 India
3
European Football Fans Rally Against Transnational Matches

European Football Fans Rally Against Transnational Matches

 Global
4
Uttar Pradesh Eyes Deep-Tech Future with IIT Kanpur at the Helm

Uttar Pradesh Eyes Deep-Tech Future with IIT Kanpur at the Helm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025