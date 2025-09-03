Cohabiting Art: Breaking Barriers at DCAW's Taqiya Kalam

At the Delhi Contemporary Art Week, Priyanshi S has redefined the art exhibition model with 'Taqiya Kalam'. This unique exhibit removes the white walls of traditional galleries, presenting art in a domestic setting that encourages viewers to engage deeply with the pieces.

Designed by Amrita Guha and Joya Nandurdikar, the show is a part of the Delhi event at Bikaner House, featuring works from six local galleries. With a focus on themes of identity, memory, and belonging, it showcases both established and emerging subcontinental artists.

Priyanshi's approach invites a sensory and intellectual exploration without relying on artist names, transforming conventional art appreciation into an experiential journey akin to learning a new language. The exhibition runs until September 4, featuring diverse artworks from iconic to contemporary narratives.

