Left Menu

Cohabiting Art: Breaking Barriers at DCAW's Taqiya Kalam

Taqiya Kalam, curated by Priyanshi S, transforms the traditional gallery into a domestic space at Delhi Contemporary Art Week. The exhibition challenges conventional art viewing by blending contemporary pieces with domestic settings, prompting viewers to engage with art in immersive, lived-in environments without artist labels, fostering a visual literacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:09 IST
Cohabiting Art: Breaking Barriers at DCAW's Taqiya Kalam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the Delhi Contemporary Art Week, Priyanshi S has redefined the art exhibition model with 'Taqiya Kalam'. This unique exhibit removes the white walls of traditional galleries, presenting art in a domestic setting that encourages viewers to engage deeply with the pieces.

Designed by Amrita Guha and Joya Nandurdikar, the show is a part of the Delhi event at Bikaner House, featuring works from six local galleries. With a focus on themes of identity, memory, and belonging, it showcases both established and emerging subcontinental artists.

Priyanshi's approach invites a sensory and intellectual exploration without relying on artist names, transforming conventional art appreciation into an experiential journey akin to learning a new language. The exhibition runs until September 4, featuring diverse artworks from iconic to contemporary narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril Joins World Archery Medical Committee

Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril Joins World Archery Medical Committee

 India
2
Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

 India
3
Lorena Looms: Hurricane Threatens Baja with Flash Floods

Lorena Looms: Hurricane Threatens Baja with Flash Floods

 Global
4
Heroic Rescues Amid Delhi Flooding Chaos

Heroic Rescues Amid Delhi Flooding Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025