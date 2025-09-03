Tragic Immersion: Devotee Swept Away by Ganga's Currents
During a Ganpati idol immersion in Kankhal, Nikhil Gupta was swept away by the Ganga's strong currents. Attempts were made to rescue him, but they were thwarted by nightfall. The search resumed the following day, though Gupta remains missing. The river was overflowing at the Rajghat site.
A tragic incident unfolded during the Ganpati idol immersion in Kankhal, Haridwar, as a devotee was swept away by the forceful currents of the Ganga.
The mishap happened on Tuesday night at Rajghat when Nikhil Gupta, a 40-year-old resident of Sandesh Nagar, lost his footing amid the rising waters.
Despite immediate rescue attempts by his companions, Gupta could not be saved. The search for him continued the following day but yielded no success.
