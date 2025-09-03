AI Meets Tradition: Gorakhpur's Modern Navratri Idols

In a remarkable fusion of tradition and technology, artisans in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, are preparing for Navratri by creating idols inspired by artificial intelligence designs. This novel approach is modernizing the traditional craft, captivating the attention of both local and international devotees.

More than 20 artisans are working tirelessly at the idol-making workshops in the iconic Gorakhnath temple. According to Vishal Singh from the B Pal Idol Workshop, the standout centerpiece this season is an intricate design featuring Lord Shiva enveloped by the nine forms of Durga, while a towering idol of the goddess promises to enthrall visitors with its grandeur.

The soaring demand for these AI-infused creations has led to a record-breaking number of orders, surpassing traditional styles. Artisans from West Bengal's Nadia district have been in Gorakhpur for four months, contributing their expertise to this cultural milestone. Prices of these meticulously crafted idols vary significantly, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 2 lakh, depending on factors like size and ornamentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)