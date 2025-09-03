Craftsmanship and Culture Converge at India's 'Legacy of Craft'

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) celebrated the rich tapestry of India's artisanal heritage with its exhibition 'Legacy of Craft' at The Kunj, a new cultural venue in New Delhi.

Esteemed designers, including Divyam Mehta and Payal Jain, showcased their innovative takes on traditional techniques such as Kantha and Chikankari, highlighting the seamless fusion of heritage crafts with contemporary designs. Notably, Karigar Sangam featured over 100 works by National Awardees and artisans, offering visitors the opportunity to directly engage with and purchase from the creators.

Graced by officials like Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, the event underscored The Kunj's dual role as a cultural and commercial destination. Amrit Raj and Sunil Sethi emphasized the initiative's vision to celebrate 'Handmade in India' and rejuvenate interest in artisanal traditions, making 'Legacy of Craft' a significant milestone in these efforts.