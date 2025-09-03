Left Menu

Craftsmanship and Culture Converge at India's 'Legacy of Craft'

The Fashion Design Council of India showcased 'Legacy of Craft' at The Kunj, celebrating Indian artisanship. Featuring designers like Divyam Mehta, the event honored traditional techniques and allowed direct purchases from artisans. Attendees included key officials, emphasizing The Kunj as a cultural and commercial hub for crafts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:07 IST
Craftsmanship and Culture Converge at India's 'Legacy of Craft'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) celebrated the rich tapestry of India's artisanal heritage with its exhibition 'Legacy of Craft' at The Kunj, a new cultural venue in New Delhi.

Esteemed designers, including Divyam Mehta and Payal Jain, showcased their innovative takes on traditional techniques such as Kantha and Chikankari, highlighting the seamless fusion of heritage crafts with contemporary designs. Notably, Karigar Sangam featured over 100 works by National Awardees and artisans, offering visitors the opportunity to directly engage with and purchase from the creators.

Graced by officials like Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, the event underscored The Kunj's dual role as a cultural and commercial destination. Amrit Raj and Sunil Sethi emphasized the initiative's vision to celebrate 'Handmade in India' and rejuvenate interest in artisanal traditions, making 'Legacy of Craft' a significant milestone in these efforts.

TRENDING

1
Assam Uproar: Extension of CAA Deadline Sparks Political Firestorm

Assam Uproar: Extension of CAA Deadline Sparks Political Firestorm

 India
2
Dollar Dips: Weak Labor Demand Fuels Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Dips: Weak Labor Demand Fuels Fed Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
3
Nestlé Leadership in Turmoil: Ex-CEO Freixe's Exit Amid Controversy

Nestlé Leadership in Turmoil: Ex-CEO Freixe's Exit Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Tech Stocks Surge Amid Favorable Antitrust Ruling for Alphabet

Tech Stocks Surge Amid Favorable Antitrust Ruling for Alphabet

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025