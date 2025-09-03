Left Menu

India Celebrates Literary Diversity at Moscow International Book Fair

India is the guest of honour at the 38th Moscow International Book Fair, displaying over 2,500 books in various Indian languages and Russian translations. The fair highlights India's rich reading culture and cultural diversity, featuring discussions and events across multiple disciplines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:12 IST
India Celebrates Literary Diversity at Moscow International Book Fair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

At the 38th Moscow International Book Fair, India takes center stage as the guest of honour, showcasing over 2,500 books in Indian languages. This prestigious event runs until September 7 at the historic VDNKh exhibition grounds.

The National Book Trust leads this impressive display, featuring more than 50 Indian publishing houses. Ambassador Vinay Kumar inaugurated the Indian pavilion, highlighting India's economic growth and vibrant reading culture as key themes.

The pavilion hosts discussions on new-age technologies, cultural diversity, and Indian traditions. With publishers from around the globe, the fair is a hotspot of international literary exchange.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Russian Air Attacks Devastate Ukraine

Escalating Tensions: Russian Air Attacks Devastate Ukraine

 Global
2
Immediate Action: APD Mobilizes for Crop Damage Assessment in Jammu & Kashmir

Immediate Action: APD Mobilizes for Crop Damage Assessment in Jammu & Kashmi...

 India
3
Trump Administration Reconsiders Approval of Major Offshore Wind Project

Trump Administration Reconsiders Approval of Major Offshore Wind Project

 Global
4
Blaze Erupts at Dadar Station's Parking Lot

Blaze Erupts at Dadar Station's Parking Lot

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025