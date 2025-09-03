India Celebrates Literary Diversity at Moscow International Book Fair

At the 38th Moscow International Book Fair, India takes center stage as the guest of honour, showcasing over 2,500 books in Indian languages. This prestigious event runs until September 7 at the historic VDNKh exhibition grounds.

The National Book Trust leads this impressive display, featuring more than 50 Indian publishing houses. Ambassador Vinay Kumar inaugurated the Indian pavilion, highlighting India's economic growth and vibrant reading culture as key themes.

The pavilion hosts discussions on new-age technologies, cultural diversity, and Indian traditions. With publishers from around the globe, the fair is a hotspot of international literary exchange.