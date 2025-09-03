Left Menu

Reviving Ancient Indian Manuscripts: A Journey Through Mathematical Gems

The SAMHiTA project, supported by India's Ministry of External Affairs, aims to create a digital database of Indian manuscripts that have shaped global mathematics. A conference titled 'South Asia's Manuscript Traditions and Mathematical Contributions' seeks to inspire interest in these ancient texts and their influence on modern mathematics.

Updated: 03-09-2025 21:13 IST
The SAMHiTA project, launched in 2022, is making strides in preserving Indian manuscripts that have significantly contributed to global mathematical concepts. Backed by the Ministry of External Affairs, the initiative seeks to trace these documents traded or gifted internationally, capturing their essence in a comprehensive digital database.

At an upcoming conference, 'South Asia's Manuscript Traditions and Mathematical Contributions', experts and historians will explore the profound impact these manuscripts have had on the evolution of mathematics. The conference aims to connect modern scholars with ancient knowledge, highlighting the influence of Indian mathematicians like Aryabhatta on fields such as trigonometry and calculus.

The initiative also underscores the importance of involving the younger generation in STEM fields, amid concerns about declining interest in pure mathematics. By digitizing and making these manuscripts publicly available, researchers hope to spark a renewed enthusiasm in students, emphasizing the critical role mathematics plays in national development.

