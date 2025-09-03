Left Menu

Navy Chief Visits National Maritime Heritage Complex: A Legacy Revived

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi visited Gujarat's National Maritime Heritage Complex to assess the progress of Phase 1A. The project, showcasing India's naval history, is supported by multiple stakeholders, including the Indian Navy. The visit highlighted the Navy's connection to India's maritime heritage through exhibits and artefacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:23 IST
On Wednesday, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi toured the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal, Gujarat. His visit aimed to evaluate the progress of the project's Phase 1A, anticipated to finish by late 2025, according to officials.

Admiral Tripathi's visit also encompassed the historic archaeological site at Lothal, underscoring the Navy's enduring bond with India's vibrant maritime heritage. He lauded the collaboration between the Navy and other key stakeholders, urging them to keep up the momentum.

The NMHC, spanning 400 acres and supported by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, intends to narrate India's seafaring legacy and naval progression. The project features an exhibition of naval artefacts, warships, aircraft, and a display of heavy missile and engine models, supported by the Indian Navy.

