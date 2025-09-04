A Grand Farewell: Downton Abbey's Dramatic Final Bow

The 'Downton Abbey' cast concluded their journey with the third and final film, 15 years after the series initially captivated audiences in the UK and the US.

'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' showcases the Crawley family in the 1930s, as Robert Crawley prepares to pass leadership to his daughter Mary amidst financial struggles and scandal.

Creator Julian Fellowes aims to deliver a fitting conclusion for devoted fans. Despite numerous farewells, cast member Laura Carmichael emphasizes the significance of a proper send-off. The series, a global success since 2010, defied expectations of traditional period dramas.

(With inputs from agencies.)