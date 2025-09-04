Left Menu

Hollywood Headlines: Blockbusters, Legal Battles, and Star Farewells

In a whirlwind of entertainment news, Paramount plans a 'Call of Duty' film, Graham Linehan is arrested over controversial posts, and Matthew Perry's supplier pleads guilty. Gerard Depardieu faces trial for rape, while Disney settles a child data case. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift may headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bustling period for the entertainment industry, Paramount Pictures has announced a collaboration with Activision Blizzard to produce a live-action film based on the 'Call of Duty' video game franchise. The project aims to honor the game's rich storytelling and dynamic style, promising a thrilling cinematic experience for fans worldwide.

Amidst scandal, 'Father Ted' creator Graham Linehan finds himself at the center of controversy after being detained by police in the UK over accusations linked to social media posts about transgender issues. The arrest highlights ongoing tensions surrounding free speech and social media expression.

The entertainment world also sees a somber turn as legal issues emerge. Jasveen Sangha, known as the 'Ketamine Queen,' admits guilt in the drug-related death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry. As Hollywood reckons with these incidents, entertainment giants like Disney face regulatory challenges, settling claims of unlawful data collection, while famed individuals like Gerard Depardieu face serious legal battles abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

