Trailblazing Journey: India's First Women-Led Delegation at TIFF

Women in Film India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, has launched the country's inaugural women-led delegation to the Toronto International Film Festival. Six female-driven projects will represent India, marking a significant step in promoting women in the film industry on a global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:43 IST
In a historic move, Women in Film (WIF) India, with support from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, announced the country's first women-led delegation to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Spearheaded by the National Film Development Corporation and Waves Bazaar, this initiative sees six female-led projects chosen from over 200 applicants.

The selected filmmakers, Arshaly Jose, Deepa Bhatia, Katyayani Kumar, Madhumita Sundararaman, Paromita Dhar, and Pramati Anand, bring diverse narratives such as ''A Dandelion's Dream'' and ''Rabbit Hole'' to the prestigious festival running until September 9.

This programme aims to offer international exposure, mentorship, and opportunities for Indian women filmmakers, fostering global collaboration and access to funding. The selection was curated by a distinguished jury experienced in Academy Award-winning films and women's advocacy in cinema.

