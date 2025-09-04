Trailblazing Journey: India's First Women-Led Delegation at TIFF

In a historic move, Women in Film (WIF) India, with support from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, announced the country's first women-led delegation to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Spearheaded by the National Film Development Corporation and Waves Bazaar, this initiative sees six female-led projects chosen from over 200 applicants.

The selected filmmakers, Arshaly Jose, Deepa Bhatia, Katyayani Kumar, Madhumita Sundararaman, Paromita Dhar, and Pramati Anand, bring diverse narratives such as ''A Dandelion's Dream'' and ''Rabbit Hole'' to the prestigious festival running until September 9.

This programme aims to offer international exposure, mentorship, and opportunities for Indian women filmmakers, fostering global collaboration and access to funding. The selection was curated by a distinguished jury experienced in Academy Award-winning films and women's advocacy in cinema.