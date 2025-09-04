Left Menu

Kayou's Global Expansion: From China to Worldwide Collectibles Market

In August 2025, Kayou, a leader in trading cards and collectibles, accelerated its global presence through exhibitions in Indonesia and Japan. By debuting at major expos, Kayou introduced new products targeting international markets. The strategy aligns with leveraging Asia as a launchpad while integrating localized IP ecosystems to drive international growth.

In a strategic move to expand its international presence, Kayou, renowned as a market leader in trading cards in China, embarked on a two-stop exhibition tour in August 2025. The company made its first appearance at the 2025 Indonesia International Baby Products & Toys Expo, following which it showcased its flagship product portfolio at the Tokyo Toy Show.

These events mark Kayou's ambitious strategy to develop a global footprint in the toy and hobby industry. The company's participation at the Tokyo Toy Show, among seasoned players like Disney and Bandai, and its introduction of over 20 globally recognized IPs in Indonesia, signify its targeted approach to penetrate the competitive international markets.

Kayou has strategically utilized the Asian market as a launchpad to introduce its 'localized IP + collectible ecosystem' model. This model aims to cater to specific regional demand while maintaining a consistently high level of quality and innovation. With trading cards being the fastest-growing category in Japan's toy market, Kayou's presence there is a calculated step towards achieving global growth and industry leadership.

