'Wuthering Heights' Teaser: Robbie and Elordi Ignite Gothic Romance

Unveiling the first teaser for 'Wuthering Heights,' starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, this adaptation of Emily Bronte's novel is set in Yorkshire Moors, exploring themes of revenge, class, and social status. Directed by Emerald Fennel and distributed by Warner Bros, it debuts in theaters on February 14, 2026.

Updated: 04-09-2025 12:06 IST
The much-anticipated first teaser for 'Wuthering Heights,' starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, has been released ahead of its theater debut on February 14, 2026. This cinematic adaptation brings Emily Bronte's classic 1847 novel back to life with a fresh take under the direction of Emerald Fennel.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Yorkshire Moors, 'Wuthering Heights' delves into the obsessive love and lingering vengeance between Catherine Earnshaw and the dark-skinned anti-hero Heathcliff, casting a modern spotlight on themes of revenge, class, and social structure.

In a move sparking both excitement and controversy, Elordi's casting as Heathcliff was notable given Bronte's original depiction. Alongside them are performances by Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, and Owen Cooper in supporting roles. Robbie, who also co-produces, and the talented ensemble promise a gripping rendition of Bronte's work.

