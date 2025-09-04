Heroes of Habib Ke: The Resilience Amidst Punjab's Worst Floods

In an intense battle against nature, more than 2,000 volunteers in Ferozepur's Habib Ke village are relentlessly striving to prevent an embankment collapse caused by the swelling Sutlej river. With every passing day, the community effort grows stronger, united by the dire need to protect their homes and fields.

The situation escalated as Harike Headworks discharged an alarming 3.30 lakh cusecs of water, surpassing the 2023 flood peak. The resulting floods wreaked havoc across Punjab, submerging villages and displacing thousands. Volunteers, aided by army engineers, drainage officials, and relief teams, continue to fight against the raging currents.

The Punjab government has mobilized extensive relief and rescue operations, establishing camps and evacuating affected families. Public figures, like MP Sandeep Pathak, are contributing significant resources to rehabilitation efforts, ensuring communities impacted by the worst floods since 1988 receive vital assistance and support.

