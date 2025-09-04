Left Menu

Heroes of Habib Ke: The Resilience Amidst Punjab's Worst Floods

Over 2,000 volunteers, alongside officials and the army, are battling to save a collapsing embankment in Punjab's Habib Ke village from the Sutlej river's floods. The crisis worsened with significant water discharge, affecting thousands. Emergency measures are underway with evacuation, relief, and rehabilitation efforts in full swing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 04-09-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:53 IST
Heroes of Habib Ke: The Resilience Amidst Punjab's Worst Floods
In an intense battle against nature, more than 2,000 volunteers in Ferozepur's Habib Ke village are relentlessly striving to prevent an embankment collapse caused by the swelling Sutlej river. With every passing day, the community effort grows stronger, united by the dire need to protect their homes and fields.

The situation escalated as Harike Headworks discharged an alarming 3.30 lakh cusecs of water, surpassing the 2023 flood peak. The resulting floods wreaked havoc across Punjab, submerging villages and displacing thousands. Volunteers, aided by army engineers, drainage officials, and relief teams, continue to fight against the raging currents.

The Punjab government has mobilized extensive relief and rescue operations, establishing camps and evacuating affected families. Public figures, like MP Sandeep Pathak, are contributing significant resources to rehabilitation efforts, ensuring communities impacted by the worst floods since 1988 receive vital assistance and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

