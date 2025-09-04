Millennial Saint: Carlo Acutis' Path to Sainthood Unveiled
Carlo Acutis, a British-born Italian boy who died of leukaemia in 2006, is set to become the first Catholic saint of the millennial generation. Known for using his computer skills to spread his faith, his canonization will take place in St. Peter's Square led by Pope Leo.
Pope Leo is poised to canonize Carlo Acutis, a British-born Italian boy, into sainthood this Sunday in a landmark ceremony expected to draw tens of thousands to St. Peter's Square. This event marks the first canonization ceremony since Leo succeeded Pope Francis.
Carlo, who passed away at 15 from leukaemia, left a legacy of faith intertwined with technology. Utilizing his coding skills to build websites aimed at spreading the Gospel, he has become a beacon for Catholic youth. His canonization aligns him with renowned figures like Mother Teresa and Francis of Assisi.
Contemporaneously, Pier Giorgio Frassati will also be canonized. Acutis' mother, Antonia Salzano, emphasizes her son's ordinary upbringing yet extraordinary commitment to faith. Acutis' body now rests in Assisi, becoming a site of pilgrimage, attracting thousands who admire his life and commitment.
