Millennial Saint: Carlo Acutis' Path to Sainthood Unveiled

Pope Leo is poised to canonize Carlo Acutis, a British-born Italian boy, into sainthood this Sunday in a landmark ceremony expected to draw tens of thousands to St. Peter's Square. This event marks the first canonization ceremony since Leo succeeded Pope Francis.

Carlo, who passed away at 15 from leukaemia, left a legacy of faith intertwined with technology. Utilizing his coding skills to build websites aimed at spreading the Gospel, he has become a beacon for Catholic youth. His canonization aligns him with renowned figures like Mother Teresa and Francis of Assisi.

Contemporaneously, Pier Giorgio Frassati will also be canonized. Acutis' mother, Antonia Salzano, emphasizes her son's ordinary upbringing yet extraordinary commitment to faith. Acutis' body now rests in Assisi, becoming a site of pilgrimage, attracting thousands who admire his life and commitment.

