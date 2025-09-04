Carol Morley to Adapt '7 Miles Out' into a Feature Film

Acclaimed director Carol Morley is set to bring her semi-autobiographical novel '7 Miles Out' to the silver screen, according to Variety. The film, an adaptation of her 2015 novel, delves into Morley's tumultuous teenage years following her father's suicide, capturing her experiences within the vibrant Manchester music scene of the 1970s and '80s.

The narrative unfolds over seven pivotal years in Morley's life, during which she faced both solace and strife. Morley will not only write but also direct the adaptation, with longtime collaborator Cairo Cannon on board as producer, working through their venture, Cannon and Morley Productions.

Filming is scheduled to begin in November in Manchester. Morley acknowledges the challenges in adapting her novel for the screen, particularly the task of revisiting painful personal memories. Despite initial assumptions of a straightforward adaptation, Morley found the process required an almost complete reimagining of her book's dialogue.

