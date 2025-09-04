Left Menu

Farewell to a Fashion Icon: Giorgio Armani Passes at 91

Renowned Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, aged 91, has passed away. Celebrated for his modern Italian style and elegance, Armani masterfully blended design flair with business acumen, leading a company with an annual turnover of 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion).

Updated: 04-09-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:48 IST
In a somber announcement on Thursday, the fashion world bade farewell to Italian designer Giorgio Armani, who has died at the age of 91.

Armani was hailed for his groundbreaking contributions to modern Italian style and elegance, making an indelible mark on the fashion industry.

Combining his designer flair with sharp business instincts, he built a fashion empire boasting an annual turnover of 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion), transforming and defining Italian luxury fashion.

