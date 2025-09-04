Farewell to a Fashion Icon: Giorgio Armani Passes at 91

In a somber announcement on Thursday, the fashion world bade farewell to Italian designer Giorgio Armani, who has died at the age of 91.

Armani was hailed for his groundbreaking contributions to modern Italian style and elegance, making an indelible mark on the fashion industry.

Combining his designer flair with sharp business instincts, he built a fashion empire boasting an annual turnover of 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion), transforming and defining Italian luxury fashion.