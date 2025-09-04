Eid-e-Milad Holiday Shift: A Move for Harmony

The Maharashtra government announced a change in the Eid-e-Milad public holiday for Mumbai city and suburbs, moving it from September 5 to September 8. This decision aligns with efforts to maintain harmony, as the Ganesh idol immersion occurs on September 6 during Anant Chaturdashi.

A circular from the General Administration Department confirmed that the holiday adjustment is specific to Mumbai, with other districts observing it on the original date. Government offices in Mumbai will remain operational on September 5 as a result.

Congress leader Naseem Khan, who advocated for the date change, praised the move, emphasizing its potential to enhance Hindu-Muslim relations in Maharashtra. He expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state government for this decision.