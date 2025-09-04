Left Menu

Eid-e-Milad Holiday Shift: A Move for Harmony

The Maharashtra government has rescheduled the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from September 5 to September 8 to accommodate communal harmony with Anant Chaturdashi. The decision aims to foster unity as both events involve public processions, thus promoting Hindu-Muslim solidarity. Offices will remain open on the original date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:52 IST
Eid-e-Milad Holiday Shift: A Move for Harmony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government announced a change in the Eid-e-Milad public holiday for Mumbai city and suburbs, moving it from September 5 to September 8. This decision aligns with efforts to maintain harmony, as the Ganesh idol immersion occurs on September 6 during Anant Chaturdashi.

A circular from the General Administration Department confirmed that the holiday adjustment is specific to Mumbai, with other districts observing it on the original date. Government offices in Mumbai will remain operational on September 5 as a result.

Congress leader Naseem Khan, who advocated for the date change, praised the move, emphasizing its potential to enhance Hindu-Muslim relations in Maharashtra. He expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state government for this decision.

TRENDING

1
Accelerating Trade Talks: India and EU at Crucial Juncture

Accelerating Trade Talks: India and EU at Crucial Juncture

 Global
2
GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Progress for India

GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Progress for India

 India
3
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
4
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025