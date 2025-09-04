Left Menu

Global Cinema Unites for Environmental Change at F5IFF'25

F5IFF'25 screens 150 films from 39 countries focusing on environmental issues at the AnSI auditorium, spotlighting global stories of resilience and responsibility. The festival showcases films across diverse categories, resonating with the film community's commitment to sustainability. It runs until September 8, emphasizing cinema's role in ecological narratives.

Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:59 IST
The Fest5 International Film Festival (F5IFF'25) commenced today at the Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI) auditorium, featuring an estimated 150 films from 39 countries, each focused on vital environmental issues.

Festival organizers highlighted the event as a crucial platform for stories detailing environmental concerns and resilience, calling upon the film community to advocate for global responsibility. The festival concludes on September 8.

In an era of climate change, F5IFF'25 aims to merge arts and science, providing insights into sustainable futures through its lineup and special categories on literary movements and anthropology in cinema.

