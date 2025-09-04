Sachin Tendulkar’s Culinary Love Story: How Chef Harpal Taught Anjali Signature Dishes

While cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's on-field achievements are well-documented, a lesser-known story is his passion for gourmet delights, thanks partly to renowned chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Sokhi, who once worked at the Vintage restaurant in Colaba, fondly recalls Tendulkar's affinity for his dishes, including Patthar Ka Gosht and Kaali Dal.

Sokhi reminisces about a young Tendulkar and his then-girlfriend, Anjali, visiting the restaurant. Tendulkar urged Sokhi to teach Anjali the recipes, leading to cherished culinary lessons that Sokhi holds dear even today.

Known for his infectious charm and catchphrase 'Namak Shamak,' Sokhi owns a successful restaurant chain, 'Karigari,' offering a menu that reflects his culinary journey spanning decades. Sokhi told ANI about the dedication needed to run a successful eatery and emphasizes guest feedback as a cornerstone of continuous improvement.

'Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment' recently featured Sokhi, who remains a beloved figure both in the kitchen and on television.

(With inputs from agencies.)