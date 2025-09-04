Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar’s Culinary Love Story: How Chef Harpal Taught Anjali Signature Dishes

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi shares a fond memory of teaching Anjali Tendulkar to cook dishes for her husband Sachin. Sachin's love for Chef Harpal’s cuisine at the Vintage restaurant in Colaba sparked this unique interaction. Today, Sokhi is a notable figure in the culinary community with a flourishing restaurant chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:00 IST
Sachin Tendulkar’s Culinary Love Story: How Chef Harpal Taught Anjali Signature Dishes
Couple Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Tendulkar and chef Harpal Singh Sokhi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

While cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's on-field achievements are well-documented, a lesser-known story is his passion for gourmet delights, thanks partly to renowned chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Sokhi, who once worked at the Vintage restaurant in Colaba, fondly recalls Tendulkar's affinity for his dishes, including Patthar Ka Gosht and Kaali Dal.

Sokhi reminisces about a young Tendulkar and his then-girlfriend, Anjali, visiting the restaurant. Tendulkar urged Sokhi to teach Anjali the recipes, leading to cherished culinary lessons that Sokhi holds dear even today.

Known for his infectious charm and catchphrase 'Namak Shamak,' Sokhi owns a successful restaurant chain, 'Karigari,' offering a menu that reflects his culinary journey spanning decades. Sokhi told ANI about the dedication needed to run a successful eatery and emphasizes guest feedback as a cornerstone of continuous improvement.

'Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment' recently featured Sokhi, who remains a beloved figure both in the kitchen and on television.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Crack International Mobile Tower Equipment Theft Racket

Delhi Police Crack International Mobile Tower Equipment Theft Racket

 India
2

New Leadership Steers India's Mutual Fund Industry to New Heights

 India
3
Thaksin Shinawatra's Flight Amidst Thailand's Political Drama

Thaksin Shinawatra's Flight Amidst Thailand's Political Drama

 Global
4
The Transportation Dilemma: Parents Struggle Between Jobs and Kids' Education

The Transportation Dilemma: Parents Struggle Between Jobs and Kids' Educatio...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025