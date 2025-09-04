Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani: A Legendary Legacy

Renowned fashion luminary Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91, leaving a legacy that reshaped Italian fashion and inspired the world. The announcement of his death at his Milan home prompted Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni to express her condolences, praising his unmatched impact and elegance.

Following news of Armani's passing, the Armani Group shared a heartfelt statement acknowledging their founder's relentless dedication to the brand even in his final days. Esteemed for his innovations in menswear tailoring since the 1970s, Armani carved a significant niche in Hollywood by dressing stars like Richard Gere and Leonardo DiCaprio, influencing cinema style.

In the wake of his departure, family and employees emphasized their commitment to continue Armani's legacy with respect and love. A public tribute to commemorate his life will be held at the Armani/Teatro in Milan on September 6-7, 2025, symbolizing his enduring influence on global fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)