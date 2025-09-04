Left Menu

Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani: A Legendary Legacy

Giorgio Armani, an icon in global fashion, passed away at 91. Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and Armani's employees honor his immense contributions, noting his creativity and impact. A public tribute will be held on September 6-7, 2025, in Milan. Armani's innovative designs have left an indelible mark on both fashion and film.

Updated: 04-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:19 IST
Legendary designer Giorgio Armani (Image source: Instagram @giorgiameloni). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Renowned fashion luminary Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91, leaving a legacy that reshaped Italian fashion and inspired the world. The announcement of his death at his Milan home prompted Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni to express her condolences, praising his unmatched impact and elegance.

Following news of Armani's passing, the Armani Group shared a heartfelt statement acknowledging their founder's relentless dedication to the brand even in his final days. Esteemed for his innovations in menswear tailoring since the 1970s, Armani carved a significant niche in Hollywood by dressing stars like Richard Gere and Leonardo DiCaprio, influencing cinema style.

In the wake of his departure, family and employees emphasized their commitment to continue Armani's legacy with respect and love. A public tribute to commemorate his life will be held at the Armani/Teatro in Milan on September 6-7, 2025, symbolizing his enduring influence on global fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

