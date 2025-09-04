Sip and Stay: Assam's Tea Tourism Renaissance

In a bid to enhance Assam's tourism appeal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a project focused on developing tea tourism in the state on Thursday.

The venture, led by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), seeks to transform the traditional tea gardens into enticing tourist hotspots. A notable example is the heritage bungalow at Durrung Tea Estate in Sonitpur, now a lavish hotel courtesy of the Postcard Hotel Group.

During his observation of the site, the Chief Minister highlighted the project's potential in elevating Assam's tourism standing. He noted the influx of visitors and pre-bookings as evidence of its promising future. Sarma emphasized that tea tourism will not only spotlight Assam's storied tea culture but also boost job creation, bolster cottage industries, and preserve local traditions.

