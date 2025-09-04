Sip and Stay: Assam's Tea Tourism Renaissance
Assam's Chief Minister has launched a tea tourism project to transform the state's tea gardens into tourist destinations. The initiative includes converting heritage bungalows like Durrung Tea Estate into luxury hotels. This move aims to boost local employment, cottage industries, and promote Assam's tea heritage and culture.
In a bid to enhance Assam's tourism appeal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a project focused on developing tea tourism in the state on Thursday.
The venture, led by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), seeks to transform the traditional tea gardens into enticing tourist hotspots. A notable example is the heritage bungalow at Durrung Tea Estate in Sonitpur, now a lavish hotel courtesy of the Postcard Hotel Group.
During his observation of the site, the Chief Minister highlighted the project's potential in elevating Assam's tourism standing. He noted the influx of visitors and pre-bookings as evidence of its promising future. Sarma emphasized that tea tourism will not only spotlight Assam's storied tea culture but also boost job creation, bolster cottage industries, and preserve local traditions.
