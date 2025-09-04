Left Menu

Fashion World Mourns Iconic Designer Giorgio Armani

The world mourns the passing of iconic fashion designer Giorgio Armani at 91. Known for his timeless style and business prowess, Armani leaves behind a legacy in the fashion world. His company remains in the hands of family and colleagues committed to upholding his vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:06 IST
Giorgio Armani

Fashion icon Giorgio Armani, whose innovative designs placed Italy at the forefront of global fashion, has passed away at 91. The Armani Group, which he led for five decades, announced his death on Thursday, marking the end of an era for the independent fashion house.

Armani, a legendary figure in the fashion world, had been unwell for some time, missing key events like Milan's Men's Fashion Week. Tributes flooded in, with actress Julia Roberts expressing her sorrow, recalling the suit she wore to the 1990 Golden Globes designed by Armani.

The future of the Armani brand now lies with his family and close associates. As Giorgio Armani is remembered for his minimalist style and business acumen, the fashion industry reflects on his enduring impact on women's fashion and menswear alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

