India’s Rising Position in the Global Gaming Market

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the potential for India to lead in the global online gaming market, emphasizing the distinction between gaming and gambling. Addressing national awardee teachers, Modi emphasized safeguarding youth while promoting job opportunities in gaming. The recent Online Gaming Act regulates online money games, promoting e-sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an assembly of national awardee teachers, sharing his views on the burgeoning global online gaming market. He asserted that India possesses the potential to achieve dominance in this domain, provided the industry is developed responsibly.

Modi differentiated between harmless gaming and detrimental gambling, stressing the importance of protecting the future of the country's youth while simultaneously harnessing the job prospects offered by this rapidly growing sector. He stated, 'Gaming is not bad but gambling is, future of our youth must be safeguarded.'

The newly implemented Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, serves as a regulatory framework aimed at curbing all forms of online monetary games. This act also prohibits advertisements promoting such games and restricts financial transactions through banks for these activities, while encouraging e-sports and other online games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

