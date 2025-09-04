'The Bengal Files': A Battle for Artistic Freedom in West Bengal
The release of 'The Bengal Files' is fraught with challenges as it struggles to secure screening in West Bengal. The film, which addresses historical events like the Hindu genocide of Direct Action Day, faces opposition amid alleged political pressure and threats. Legal action seeks to halt its debut.
- Country:
- India
Producers of 'The Bengal Files' have appealed to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention for the film's release, which is scheduled for Friday but hasn't found any screens in West Bengal.
The film's creators, including actor-producer Pallavi Joshi, allege intimidation from theatre owners, citing threats from ruling party supporters as the reason for the film being unofficially banned despite having no official restrictions.
Compounding their struggles, a legal petition has been filed to stop the film's release, accusing it of portraying historical figures negatively. The film holds significance as part of Vivek Agnihotri's trilogy, spotlighting crucial historical events.
