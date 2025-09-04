Allahabad High Court Clears Jolly LLB 3 for Release

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a ban on the release of 'Jolly LLB 3', deciding that the film's trailer did not contain any objectionable content against legal professionals.

Set to be released on September 19, the film, directed by Subhash Kapoor and featuring actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, faced legal scrutiny over its portrayal of lawyers.

Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice BR Singh of the Lucknow bench reviewed three trailers allegedly derogatory to the legal profession and found no grounds to ban the film, firmly rejecting JY Shukla's claim of defamation.