Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Unchecked Development Amid Himalayan Flood Devastation

In the wake of devastating floods in the Himalayan region, Peoples Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti, has laid blame on unchecked development, urging immediate attention from the Supreme Court. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister underscored the region's ecological sensitivity, highlighting the potential legacy of disasters for future generations.

During her visit to flood-affected areas in Jammu, Mufti criticized current development practices, pointing to projects like six-lane highways and large-scale illegal mining that threaten fragile ecosystems in various Indian states. She emphasized the harmful impact of these developments on forests, rivers, and lands, calling for a reevaluation of priorities.

Mufti further urged India to extend a compassionate hand to Pakistan amid the crisis, noting the shared climatic challenges both nations face. She recalled her father's diplomatic approach, advocating for engaging Pakistan in times of disaster as a means to improve bilateral relations, especially over the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)