Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Unchecked Development Amid Himalayan Flood Devastation

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Peoples Democratic Party, criticizes uncontrolled development in the Himalayas for recent floods, urging the Supreme Court to act. Highlighting environmental damage, Mufti suggests that India extend a helping hand to Pakistan to foster improved relations amidst shared climatic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:33 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Unchecked Development Amid Himalayan Flood Devastation
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of devastating floods in the Himalayan region, Peoples Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti, has laid blame on unchecked development, urging immediate attention from the Supreme Court. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister underscored the region's ecological sensitivity, highlighting the potential legacy of disasters for future generations.

During her visit to flood-affected areas in Jammu, Mufti criticized current development practices, pointing to projects like six-lane highways and large-scale illegal mining that threaten fragile ecosystems in various Indian states. She emphasized the harmful impact of these developments on forests, rivers, and lands, calling for a reevaluation of priorities.

Mufti further urged India to extend a compassionate hand to Pakistan amid the crisis, noting the shared climatic challenges both nations face. She recalled her father's diplomatic approach, advocating for engaging Pakistan in times of disaster as a means to improve bilateral relations, especially over the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colton Herta's Bold Leap from IndyCar to Formula Two

Colton Herta's Bold Leap from IndyCar to Formula Two

 Global
2
Punjab's Flood Crisis: Unprecedented Deluge Wreaks Havoc

Punjab's Flood Crisis: Unprecedented Deluge Wreaks Havoc

 India
3
FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

 United States
4
Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025