Alfie Allen and Shazad Latif Unite in Thrilling Nuclear Saga 'Atomic'

Alfie Allen stars in the action-adventure series 'Atomic' with Shazad Latif. The miniseries explores uranium smuggling and nuclear threats in North Africa and the Middle East. Allen shares his experiences and bond with Latif while preparing and working on their intense, action-packed roles.

Updated: 04-09-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:24 IST
Alfie Allen, Shazad Latif (Image source/ Atomic team) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Emmy-nominated actor Alfie Allen, renowned for his role in 'Game of Thrones,' now stars in the action-packed TV miniseries 'Atomic.' Sharing the screen with Shazad Latif, the series delves into uranium smuggling and a potential nuclear threat across North Africa and the Middle East. Allen, Latif, and Samira Wiley lead this thrilling narrative, inspired by William Langewiesche's 2006 book, Atomic Bazaar.

Allen expressed enthusiasm about the project, noting his growing camaraderie with co-star Shazad Latif during filming. Their shared love for football strengthened their bond, particularly while watching the Euros in Morocco. Allen spoke candidly about his role as Max, a drug smuggler entangled in a perilous plot, and praised his experience working alongside Latif in the series, airing on JioHotstar.

Latif echoed the fondness, recounting enjoyable moments with Allen on set, particularly their mutual football interest. Latif portrays JJ, a complex character with a troubled past. Together, Max and JJ find themselves pursued by intelligence agencies, undertaking a treacherous journey against international cartels. Both actors underwent rigorous training for their roles, enhancing the intense and intricate storyline.

