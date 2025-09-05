Kartik, Ananya wrap shooting for 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have completed shooting for their upcoming film ''Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri''.

Filmmaker Karan Johar's production banner Dharma Productions shared the news in a post on Instagram alongside a video from the film's set.

''Lights. Camera. It's A WRAPPPPP! It's been a journey and more - see you in theatres soon! #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri,'' the studio wrote.

''Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'' is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who earlier helmed Aaryan's 2023 hit ''Satyaprem Ki Katha''.

Aaryan also announced the film's wrap in a post on Instagram, calling the experience an "unforgettable, fun-filled roller-coaster ride." ''The unforgettable, fun-filled, super-fast roller-coaster ride of #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri comes to an end as we wrap the film on Day 57,'' he wrote.

He expressed gratitude to Vidwans, producers Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, and lauded co-star Panday for her performance.

''To my lovely @ananyapanday, thank you for being such a wonderful Costar. No one else could have brought to life what you did in TMMT with your presence. It's always pure joy working with you,'' Aaryan said.

The actor also thanked veterans Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta, who feature in the movie in pivotal roles, for their guidance and praised the efforts of the entire crew.

''To each and every crew member who worked day and night, tirelessly bringing our world alive- this is for you. Can't wait for you all to laugh, smile, and fall in love.

See you at the theatres,'' he concluded the post.

