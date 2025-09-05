Left Menu

Assamese film ‘Goodbye Guruji’ selected for Festival Gange Sur Seine in Paris

05-09-2025
Assamese film ‘Goodbye Guruji’ selected for Festival Gange Sur Seine in Paris
Assamese film 'Goodbye Guruji', a story of transformation through education and perseverance, has been officially selected for Festival Gange Sur Seine in Paris, where it will have its global premiere next month, a statement said on Friday. Filmmaker Arunjit Borah's latest film follows Prayash Saikia, nicknamed Guruji, a young and devoted teacher who introduces unconventional methods to engage children at Kinkinia Primary School and bring education back to the heart of the community.

The film intricately weaves the mythological tale of 'Kansa Badh' from Assam's 500-year-old 'Bhaona' theatre tradition, mirroring Guruji's struggles and triumphs, and reinforcing the timeless theme of good prevailing over adversity.

It has Partha Pratim Hazarika and Aimee Barua in the lead roles.

Gange sur Seine, an international independent competitive Indian film festival, will be held in multiple cinema venues in Paris from October 10 to 14.

Expressing delight on the selection, writer and director of the film Borah said, ''This film is a heartfelt exploration of the transformative power of education and innovative teaching. My belief in the power of perseverance, innovation and empathy to overcome educational barriers is at the heart of this film.'' Commenting on the film's selection, Chayan Sarkar, president, Gange Sur Seine, Paris, said, ''Borah is a powerful filmmaker who often experiments with serious subjects within simple backdrops. We earlier screened his short film 'Zibah', which was well received in Paris. 'Goodbye Guruji' is a visual feast – profound yet subtle in its storytelling.'' ''The film demonstrates the power and tenacity of a simple village educator in transforming an entire community. The director's use of rural Assam as his canvas, combined with the traditional 'Bhaona', creates a mystic, surreal and cinematic experience,'' Sarkar added.

'Goodbye Guruji' also features Rupjyoti Mahanta, Rupkumar Borah, Naba Mahanta and Anyun Kashyap in important roles.

The film has been produced by National Film Development Corporation of India Ltd (NFDC), in association with Cinecraft Productions and supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

The story is by Sanjeev Tiwari, with screenplay by Arunjit Borah and Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap, who is also the associate director.

The film's visual aesthetic has been shaped by director of photography Asutosh Kashyap and art director Arup Dutta.

Music has been composed by Tarali Sarma, with editing by Rantu Chetia, Prithul Kumar as producer and Vivek Agarwal of Cinecraft Productions as co-producer, the statement said.

